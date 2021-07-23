 
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write a lot more together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have plans on writing more together after their movie collaboration The Last Duel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Damon said that writing the film "was actually a lot of fun," adding, "I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought."

The duo previously won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1997 for Good Will Hunting and on Tuesday, a trailer of The Last Duel, which they co-wrote together, released online.

Despite bagging an Oscar Damon said that writing Good Will Hunting "was so inefficient" compared to The Last Duel.

"You know, because we didn't really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages. ... We'd be like, 'Well, what if this happened?' and then we'd just write different scenes," Damon recalled.

"So, we had all these kind of disparate scenes, and then we kind of tried to jam them together into something that looked like a movie."

