Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’

Ariel Winter recently sat down for a chat and defended Britney Spears in light of the absurdity of her conservatorship.

Given that Ariel herself comes from a difficult familial past, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story's incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony."

The Modern Family star also added, “I think [Spears] is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it's absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in.”