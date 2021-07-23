 
Friday Jul 23 2021
Meghan Trainer addresses ‘guilt’ over bottle-feeding son Riley

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Meghan Trainer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the guilt she felt after being forced to bottle-feed her son Riley.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with the Today Show and was quoted saying, “I did a lot of research before of like why is [it] so hard. Especially with a [Cesarean] section, my body wasn't like, 'Alright, time to make milk'.”

“I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. I really struggled making milk. So finally, I was like, 'I'm done!'” but “she never felt guilty” about her decision to bottle feed because “Everyone was like, 'Good for you. I'm proud that you even tried'.”

