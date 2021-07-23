Meghan Trainer addresses ‘guilt’ over bottle-feeding son Riley

Meghan Trainer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the guilt she felt after being forced to bottle-feed her son Riley.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with the Today Show and was quoted saying, “I did a lot of research before of like why is [it] so hard. Especially with a [Cesarean] section, my body wasn't like, 'Alright, time to make milk'.”



“I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. I really struggled making milk. So finally, I was like, 'I'm done!'” but “she never felt guilty” about her decision to bottle feed because “Everyone was like, 'Good for you. I'm proud that you even tried'.”

Check it out below:



