Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part

American actress Scarlett Johansson revealed that she was not the first choice of Marvel Studios for Natasha Romanoff. However, she said, she snagged the iconic role of superspy after an actress who was originally cast in the role refused to accept the role.



Scarlett Johansson recalled she was called back for the second time to take up the role and this time she just grabbed it. The assassins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are called Black Widows.

The character of Natasha Romanoff was first introduced in Iron Man 2. Later, she reprised her role in The Avengers, two of the Captain America films, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and a mid-credits appearance in Captain Marvel.



The Marvel fans liked Scarlett Johansson's performances as Natasha Romanoff so much that she continued to appear in more films than were originally planned.

"I was a big fan of the first Iron Man. And I wanted to work with Jon [Favreau] and Robert [Downey Jr.] and then I did not get the role and I was pretty bummed about that, happens all the time," said the 36-year-old actress in an interview with BBC Radio 1.



"Then, I fatefully--several weeks later, the actor who was cast in the role originally was not able to do it because of a scheduling conflict. So, Jon called me and we met again and I said, ‘Yes, I’m extremely available still.’"

The actress also has some wise words of advice for budding artists. “If anybody ever asks me about what advice I have to other actors who are trying to make it I say, ‘Every opportunity is an opportunity to work, and you’ll never get a better call than when you thought you lost a job then got it.’"

"I was so excited to have a second chance at it,” she said.