Saturday Jul 24 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seemingly removed the differences as they were photographed together backstage with their six kids during a party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star supported estranged husband at Atlanta album launch party, looking stunning as she wore a matching outfits.

The reality TV star came to support her estranged husband Kanye West on Thursday evening in Atlanta. They were both seen enjoying the company of each other at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The 40-year-old KUWTK beauty also appeared to coordinate with 44-year-old rapper as they both wore very similar red ensembles for the event, prompting speculation he may even have styled her.

Kim appeared around backstage in a skintight red faux leather jumpsuit, seemingly 'twinning' with West who donned a similar shade from head-to-toe for the event.

Fans are speculating whether Kim and Kanye remained on good terms after divorce proceedings were initiated — especially when Kanye unfollowed Kim and her family members on Twitter.

In an apparent display of solidarity with her ex, Kim wore an all-red ensemble to the event. Her jumpsuit complemented Kanye's matching pants and puffer coat, which were the same color.

They agreed to joint custody of their kids in April, and Kim posted a kind birthday message to Kanye on Instagram in June. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!" she captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye's crowded album listening party in Atlanta last night, alongside her children, sister Khloé Kardashian, and friend Jonathan Cheban, setting tongued 

