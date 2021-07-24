 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave fans new hope about their reunion as they shared a cute party snap

The most talked about couple have finally given the world some form confirmation of their relationship by becoming Instagram official.

Lopez and Affleck have been snapped out and about in recent months following Jennifer’s break up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.

"I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media," Leah shared in the caption. "Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."

After meeting on the set of their critically panned movie Gigli, where the couple played gangsters who fell in love, they started dating just like their characters.

Flashforward to 2021 and the Batman star and Jennifer were spotted together in May. Fans will have to wait and see whether Bennifer upload the picture to their own respective accounts.

One Twitter user posted a meme of Adele with the lyrics of her song When We Were Young. They said: "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? I don't care if it's PR, IT'S CALLED NOSTALGIA AND IM HERE FOR IT."

A second user quipped: "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating. In other news I saw the trailer for that new movie Mean Girls on MySpace."

One twitter was totally in favour of Bennifer's unexpected return. "Please let Bennifer be a thing again. We all need some early 2000s vibes," they tweeted in response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's post.

More From Entertainment:

Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir

Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet
Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt
Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped
Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part

Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part
Thomas Markle ‘frustrated’ over being ‘blackballed’: source

Thomas Markle ‘frustrated’ over being ‘blackballed’: source
Prince Harry’s new memoir ‘to explore who he blames for Diana’s death’

Prince Harry’s new memoir ‘to explore who he blames for Diana’s death’
Jana Kramer unveils news of divorce finalization

Jana Kramer unveils news of divorce finalization
Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘explore' secrets of the Firm: ‘He’s gone rogue’

Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘explore' secrets of the Firm: ‘He’s gone rogue’
Meghan Trainer addresses ‘guilt’ over bottle-feeding son Riley

Meghan Trainer addresses ‘guilt’ over bottle-feeding son Riley
Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

Latest

view all