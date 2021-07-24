Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave fans new hope about their reunion as they shared a cute party snap



The most talked about couple have finally given the world some form confirmation of their relationship by becoming Instagram official.

Lopez and Affleck have been snapped out and about in recent months following Jennifer’s break up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.

"I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media," Leah shared in the caption. "Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."



After meeting on the set of their critically panned movie Gigli, where the couple played gangsters who fell in love, they started dating just like their characters.



Flashforward to 2021 and the Batman star and Jennifer were spotted together in May. Fans will have to wait and see whether Bennifer upload the picture to their own respective accounts.



One Twitter user posted a meme of Adele with the lyrics of her song When We Were Young. They said: "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? I don't care if it's PR, IT'S CALLED NOSTALGIA AND IM HERE FOR IT."



A second user quipped: "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating. In other news I saw the trailer for that new movie Mean Girls on MySpace."

One twitter was totally in favour of Bennifer's unexpected return. "Please let Bennifer be a thing again. We all need some early 2000s vibes," they tweeted in response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's post.