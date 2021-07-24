Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report

Prince Harry has signed a £29milliondeal with a publisher to write four books - and the second will only be published after Queen Elizabeth's death, according to new report.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, announced earlier this week that his Megxit memoir would hit the shelves in 2022 - the same year as the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

A media outlet, citing a palace insiders, claimed the publication will overshadow the celebrations to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the British throne.



Harry's announcement about the book has triggered a massive debate on social media, prompting plenty of political commentary about what the memoir may contain - and how it may be perceived by the Royal Family.



According to a British tabloid, Harry has no intention of stopping at one book - and it is being claimed that wife Meghan Markle plans to publish a 'wellness' guide.



Prince Harry’s book, which has been described as a “wholly truthful first-hand account”, will be published with the assistance of Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer.

