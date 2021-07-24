Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle's desire to reach the “American dream” caused the “conflict” between her and Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family.



The Viscountess Hinchingbrooke has shared her views on the royal couple's controversy and why it happened in a brand new documentary.



Channel 5 took a detailed look at the Duchess of Sussex and her life in a new documentary called 'Meghan at 40: The Climb To Power'.

The first clip from the programme explores the reasoning behind Meghan and Harry’s well publicised rift with the Royal family.



The doc reportedly details how the Duchess of Sussex was brought up to work to achieve the “American dream” but that this is not “top of the priority list with the British Royal family, which brought Meghan into conflict with them.”

The documentary also shaded light on the relationship between Meghan and her mum, Doria, and how instrumental it was in shaping who Meghan came to be.

