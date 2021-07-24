 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez shared secrets about her fountain of youth in a recently-posted IGTV video on Instagram

American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is spilling her best-kept beauty secrets for her fans.

The Hustlers star, 52, shared secrets about her fountain of youth in a recently-posted IGTV video on Instagram.

In the video, the actor shared morning skincare routine with products from her skincare line J.Lo Beauty.

"I'm going to show you my morning routine. This is my actual bathroom. This is what it actually looks like every single day. This is how we do it,” she said.

"If you want to look nice and smooth, you've got to take care of your skin,” she said while applying serum over her face. "You've got to take care of your skin, from the time you're very young."

She shared a step-by-step guide, with products ranging from gel cream cleanser, glow serum, sunscreen to supplements.

Check it out below:



