Saturday Jul 24 2021
Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Brad Pitt issued a statement through his spokesperson after a landmark ruling in favour of Angelina Jolie
Hollywood star Brad Pitt has vowed to fight back after he lost the previously awarded time with his children in his custody case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Ad Astra actor, 57, issued a statement through his spokesperson to Page Six, where he has vowed to appeal the decision to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk, which came as a major win for Jolie.

“The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed,” said Pitt’s rep to Page Six.

“There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is best in the children’s best interests,” they further said.

“We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what’s best for the children,” they added.

In the ruling on Friday, the 2nd District Court of Appeal had said: “The person on the street might reasonably entertain a doubt as to Judge Ouderkirk’s ability, consciously or subconsciously, to remain impartial in the upcoming, hotly contested custody dispute.”

“None of Pitt’s arguments that a reasonable person would not have cause to doubt Judge Ouderkirk’s impartiality withstands scrutiny,” it said.

“Judge Ouderkirk’s ethical breach, considered together with the information disclosed concerning his recent professional relationships with Pitt’s counsel, might cause an objective person, aware of all the facts, reasonably to entertain a doubt as to the judge’s ability to be impartial. Disqualification is required,” it was further disclosed in the court ruling.  

