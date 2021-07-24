BTS’ RM addresses the hardest struggles when creating music

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on all the struggles that accompany the songwriting process for him and the rest of his members.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve and got candid over it all during his interview on the Spout Podcast alongside the rest of the seven-man gang.

The topic arose while discussing the hidden downsides of producing music and RM was even quoted saying, “We like it fast. We like it swift. It’s so hard for us to wait for this whole process when the teasers are coming out and when the photos are coming out. It is so exciting, but it’s really stressful as well.”

Before concluding RM did make it clear that “when the track is released, it makes it all worth it for the group, seeing the reaction of ARMY to their new material.”

