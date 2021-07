A day after giving birthday to a baby boy, Iqra Aziz on Saturday took to Instagram to share a picture with her son.

The Baby's face is not visible in the picture shared by the TV actress.

"Can't explain the feeling Alhamdulillah," she captioned her picture apparently taken at a hospital.

The news of baby's arrival was first shared by Yasir Hussain on social media. The actor said their son has been named Kabir Hussain.