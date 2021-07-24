 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

Prince Harry’s brand new upcoming memoir is reportedly “reveal the true character” of the royal that has been completely “consumed by his public image.”

The claim has been brought forward by the Pod Save the Queen host Anne Gripper.

While addressing viewers she was quoted saying, “I can tell you the royals are none too pleased. People I've been speaking to throughout the week have voiced their surprise at such a move.”

“A good line I saw in one of the newspapers was that the former Duke of Windsor waited 15 years before he spilled the beans on royal life; Harry has waited barely 15 months. I think that tells you an awful lot about his character.”

“Rather than going off into the sunset and seeking a life of privacy, he's actually all too consumed with what people think of him and what narrative is being painted of him, which is completely at odds with what we were told were their reasons of leaving the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute
Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’

Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’
Meghan Markle to drop a tell-all for Prince Harry’s book deal

Meghan Markle to drop a tell-all for Prince Harry’s book deal
Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'

Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'
Ed Sheeran shares BTS video of ‘Bad Habits’ studio session

Ed Sheeran shares BTS video of ‘Bad Habits’ studio session
Selena Gomez recreates ‘Full House’ scene on TikTok with sister Gracie

Selena Gomez recreates ‘Full House’ scene on TikTok with sister Gracie
Photo: Halsey graces fans with a snap of week-old son Ender

Photo: Halsey graces fans with a snap of week-old son Ender
Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s mansion raided by arsonist: report

Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s mansion raided by arsonist: report
Jessica Alba addresses dive into therapy with daughter Honor

Jessica Alba addresses dive into therapy with daughter Honor

Latest

view all