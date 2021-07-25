Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Piers Morgan may have gotten infected with Covid after he joined the Wembley crowd for Euro 2020 final

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has come forth to share his account of contracting Covid-19 in spite of being fully vaccinated.

According to the 56-year-old media personality, he may have gotten infected after he joined the massive Wembley crowd for Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

Morgan revealed in a piece penned for the Daily Mail that he had been suffering aches, cold sweats and a fever since the past 10 days, claiming it was the “roughest I've ever felt from any illness in my adult life.”

Commenting on his illness, Irish journalist Brian Whelan said on Twitter that Morgan’s contraction was “interesting, and probably a useful tipping point for a frank conversation about what is happening with Delta and double vaccinated people, what level of risk is still there and so on.”

Morgan responded saying: “Yes, it’s certainly been one of the more interesting (and unnerving…) experiences of my life, but it gave me a new perspective on covid, vaccines & where we are.”