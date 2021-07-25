 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Piers Morgan may have gotten infected with Covid after he joined the Wembley crowd for Euro 2020 final
Piers Morgan may have gotten infected with Covid after he joined the Wembley crowd for Euro 2020 final

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has come forth to share his account of contracting Covid-19 in spite of being fully vaccinated.

According to the 56-year-old media personality, he may have gotten infected after he joined the massive Wembley crowd for Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

Morgan revealed in a piece penned for the Daily Mail that he had been suffering aches, cold sweats and a fever since the past 10 days, claiming it was the “roughest I've ever felt from any illness in my adult life.”

Commenting on his illness, Irish journalist Brian Whelan said on Twitter that Morgan’s contraction was “interesting, and probably a useful tipping point for a frank conversation about what is happening with Delta and double vaccinated people, what level of risk is still there and so on.”

Morgan responded saying: “Yes, it’s certainly been one of the more interesting (and unnerving…) experiences of my life, but it gave me a new perspective on covid, vaccines & where we are.”

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated
Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again

Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again
Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance

John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance
Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest

Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest
Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition
BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu
Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Latest

view all