Rihanna enjoys date night with A$AP Rocky in Miami

entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a romantic date night in Miami this Friday.

The duo pulled up t-shirts and trucker hats while dining at Miami’s World Famous House of Mac.

Rihanna also paired her look with cargo pants and olive green and black fur boa while A$AP showed off his gigantic diamond ring and matching watch for the camera.

The couple was seen taking pictures with the restaurant owner, Derrick Turton, at one instant.

The photos come after A$AP Rocky declared Rihanna is 'the one' for him after his GQ interview.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

