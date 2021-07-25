 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Web Desk

Paris Hilton reflects upon the need to 'turn pain into purpose'

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Paris Hilton reflects upon the need to ‘turn pain into purpose'

Fashion mogul Paris Hilton recently got candid about the growing need for abuse survivors to speak out about the pain and turn it into a purpose.

The star got candid about it all during the One Young World event and was quoted saying, “It is so important to use your voice.”

“For me it was so traumatic that I didn’t speak about it for 20 years, because what I went through was just so horrible that I didn’t even want to think that it was real. [Speaking out] was one of the most empowering moments of my life.”

“I’m so proud to have told my story and used my voice and really turned my pain into a purpose. I had no idea that one day I would literally be changing laws that are going to affect so many children. I just know that myself as a little girl would be so proud of the woman I am today.”

She concluded by saying, “It’s so healing and it’s so important for all of us to really expose these people for what they’re doing so it doesn’t happen any more.”

