BTS’ Jungkook addresses past struggles: ‘I wanted to let go of everything’

BTS’ Jungkook recently weighed in on some of his most gut wrenching struggles, as well as the one thing that helped him work through it all.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during an appearance on SBS’s Eight O’ Clock News.



There he got candid via a thank you note he penned while reminiscing over the group’s accomplishments over the years.

It all was made possible during the the ‘Thank You’ segment on the Butter album.

It read, “Many people are still having a hard time. And so are we. There were certainly times when I wanted to let go of everything. Because I am human too.”

“Things that were planned fell apart in an instant and I couldn’t figure out what to do and I wanted to let go of everything.” He continued, “But naturally, after seeing the fans and the members next to me gave me strength again.”

“Although I am someone who wants to do many things, what I am doing right now makes me so happy that I have no personal goals other than my goals and dreams as a singer. I am so happy right now. I want to meet fans soon and hold a concert. Right now, these are my dreams.”