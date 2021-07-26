Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister

The Tunisian-born social media star Rou has sent TikTok users into a frenzy with her uncanny resemblance to renowned Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried.



Rou attracted 118.6K followers and 3.8M likes on the platform after uploading her stunning likeness to the American actress.

The social media star's most watched video, which has gathered over two million views, sees the double reply to a comment likening her to the acting icon by sharing comparison pictures of the two of them.

TikTok users were adamant that they had stumbled across the real Amanda while they were scrolling through the app, with comments insisting Rou 'must be related' to the actress and calling the pair 'twins'.

The clip was in reply to a comment that read: 'OMG Amanda Seyfried? You look just like her wow' and saw her mimicking facial expressions of the star in famous films such as Mean Girls and Dear John, as well as red carpet photographs.



The video took no time to go viral, racking up 392.1K views and 3143 comments, with users saying the resemblance is ‘insane’ and adding that the Hollywood A-lister is ‘literally your twin’.

'She is Amanda Seyfried and you cannot fool us', wrote one astonished user. 'Omg you are blessed, I think she’s the most beautiful woman', commented a second user.

They also compared Rou to Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, Norwegian model Kristine Frosted and Perth-born model and actress Gemma Ward.

