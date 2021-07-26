Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett

Music sensation Lady Gaga showcased her stunning beauty as she wore a chic pink top with her dark locks styled to the side, with pearl earrings and dark cat eye sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the musical artist shared a clip in which she is seen playing her collaboration of Heaven with Tony Bennett ahead of a pair of farewell concerts with the iconic crooner to celebrate his 95th birthday.

The 35-year-old singer posed following a montage of shots from her home, including a statue, roses, her dog and a framed image of herself.

he Born This Way singer captioned the shot: 'I can't wait to sing with my friend. This is how Tony fills my home everyday ... #jazz.'

She added, 'On my way Tony!' with emojis of a plane, rose and trumpet, with the hashtags #TonyGaga and #RadioCity.

Lady Gaga last week announced the reunion with Bennett, titled One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, in a social media

