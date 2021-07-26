 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett

Music sensation Lady Gaga showcased her stunning beauty as she wore a chic pink top with her dark locks styled to the side, with pearl earrings and dark cat eye sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the musical artist shared a clip in which she is seen playing her collaboration of Heaven with Tony Bennett ahead of a pair of farewell concerts with the iconic crooner to celebrate his 95th birthday.

Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett

The 35-year-old singer posed following a montage of shots from her home, including a statue, roses, her dog and a framed image of herself.

he Born This Way singer captioned the shot: 'I can't wait to sing with my friend. This is how Tony fills my home everyday ... #jazz.'

She added, 'On my way Tony!' with emojis of a plane, rose and trumpet, with the hashtags #TonyGaga and #RadioCity.

Lady Gaga last week announced the reunion with Bennett, titled One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, in a social media 

