Camila Cabello hits back at blackface accusations after new song release

Camila Cabello clarified that the dancer in her performance was supposed to look like “a white man"

Camila Cabello is hitting back at accusations that her music video featured a dancer wearing a blackface.

The Havana singer clarified that the dancer in her performance of Don’t Go Yet, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was supposed to look like “a white man with a terrible spray tan.”

Turning to Twitter, Cabello wrote: "hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin.”

"There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not," she said.

"The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan," she added.