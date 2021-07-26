 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello hits back at blackface accusations after new song release

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Camila Cabello clarified that the dancer in her performance was supposed to look like “a white man
Camila Cabello clarified that the dancer in her performance was supposed to look like “a white man"

Camila Cabello is hitting back at accusations that her music video featured a dancer wearing a blackface.

The Havana singer clarified that the dancer in her performance of Don’t Go Yet, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was supposed to look like “a white man with a terrible spray tan.”

Turning to Twitter, Cabello wrote: "hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin.”

"There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not," she said.

"The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Singer Alessia Cara shares reason behind being open about mental health

Singer Alessia Cara shares reason behind being open about mental health
'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is tired of people 'butchering' her name

'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is tired of people 'butchering' her name
Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett
Queen scolds Prince William publicly: Old video resurfaces

Queen scolds Prince William publicly: Old video resurfaces
Gigi Hadid's sis Bella Hadid flaunts her chiseled abs as she appears with Marc Kalman in NYC

Gigi Hadid's sis Bella Hadid flaunts her chiseled abs as she appears with Marc Kalman in NYC
Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday
Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out

Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out
Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister

Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister
Reese Witherspoon gives major summer vibes in pink and blue floral swimsuit

Reese Witherspoon gives major summer vibes in pink and blue floral swimsuit
Victoria Beckham's hubby David questioned by police during vocation in Italy

Victoria Beckham's hubby David questioned by police during vocation in Italy
Prince William ‘will come out of it looking worst’ after Prince Harry row

Prince William ‘will come out of it looking worst’ after Prince Harry row
Ryan Dorsey pays gut wrenching tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘Fly high, Rest In Peace’

Ryan Dorsey pays gut wrenching tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘Fly high, Rest In Peace’

Latest

view all