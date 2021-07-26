 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth in a tricky situation after Harry, Meghan’s latest request

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Royal experts are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unconsciously put Queen Elizabeth II in a tough situation.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want the monarch to have their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor christened in Windsor in her presence.

Royal expert Angela Levin claims that this wish has put the Queen in a difficult position.

"That puts her in a very difficult position because she can't say that she is not free for years. She didn't go to Louis', the third child of Prince William and Kate. So it's not a spiteful thing,” Levin told TalkRadio TV.

Earlier, a source had told Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother.”

More From Entertainment:

R Kelly accused of sexually abusing teenage boy at a McDonald’s

R Kelly accused of sexually abusing teenage boy at a McDonald’s
Prince Charles ‘adored’ Meghan Markle before their relationship took a hit

Prince Charles ‘adored’ Meghan Markle before their relationship took a hit
Prince Charles’s ascension to throne at risk over Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir

Prince Charles’s ascension to throne at risk over Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir
Camila Cabello hits back at blackface accusations after new song release

Camila Cabello hits back at blackface accusations after new song release
Singer Alessia Cara shares reason behind being open about mental health

Singer Alessia Cara shares reason behind being open about mental health
'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is tired of people 'butchering' her name

'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is tired of people 'butchering' her name
Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga stuns in pink top ahead of concerts with Tony Bennett
Queen scolds Prince William publicly: Old video resurfaces

Queen scolds Prince William publicly: Old video resurfaces
Gigi Hadid's sis Bella Hadid flaunts her chiseled abs as she appears with Marc Kalman in NYC

Gigi Hadid's sis Bella Hadid flaunts her chiseled abs as she appears with Marc Kalman in NYC
Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday
Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out

Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out
Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister

Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister

Latest

view all