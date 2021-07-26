Queen Elizabeth in a tricky situation after Harry, Meghan’s latest request

Royal experts are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unconsciously put Queen Elizabeth II in a tough situation.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want the monarch to have their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor christened in Windsor in her presence.

Royal expert Angela Levin claims that this wish has put the Queen in a difficult position.

"That puts her in a very difficult position because she can't say that she is not free for years. She didn't go to Louis', the third child of Prince William and Kate. So it's not a spiteful thing,” Levin told TalkRadio TV.

Earlier, a source had told Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother.”