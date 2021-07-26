 
Prince Charles’s ascension to throne at risk over Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir

Prince Harry has left the British royal family in a state of panic once again after announcing the imminent release of his explosive memoir.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the royal family has “very real fears” that the Duke of Sussex’s latest move could very well “destabilize the monarchy” once and for all.

Per the report, the book by the duke could stir trouble for his father Prince Charles in taking up the throne following the death or abdication of Queen Elizabeth.

The fears were greatly heightened over reports that Harry could release a second book as well, soon after the death of the Queen.

However, those claims were soon shot down by the couple, who called the reports “false and defamatory.”

Earlier, in a press release, Harry announced that he would be releasing his memoir late in 2022.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said, per the press release.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he added.

