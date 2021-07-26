 
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Eugenie, Beatrice ‘sympathize’ with Harry as they saw royals treating him ‘as a joke’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Prince Harry has earned the support of his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie who are ‘sympathetic’ towards him.

The revelation was made by the Duke of Sussex’s friend, who told the Mail on Sunday that his cousins have been witness to how the royals treated him as a “resident joker.”

"They believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family,” said the friend.

They went on to reveal that Harry’s status as the family’s “resident joker” led to “eyes rolling” every time he gave his opinion on a serious issue.

Out of all members of the royal family, Harry remains closest to his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice as he and Meghan have even allowed Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to stay at their Frogmore Cottage at Windsor. 

