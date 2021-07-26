Gladiator, Braveheart star Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkey resort

Scottish actor Mike Mitchell, who was best known for his role in Gladiator and Braveheart, died at a holiday resort in Fethiye, Turkey at the age of 65, AFP reported on Sunday.

Citing local news agency DHA, it was reported that the actor died of a heart attack.

The outlet said that he was found dead in a cabin at a marina by his manager Burak Ardahan who noted that he was inside for a long time.

Burak found him lying on the ground and called medical services where the actor's body was taken to a morgue for an autopsy.