entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
Gladiator, Braveheart star Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkey resort

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Scottish actor Mike Mitchell, who was best known for his role in Gladiator and Braveheart, died at a holiday resort in Fethiye, Turkey at the age of 65, AFP reported on Sunday. 

Citing local news agency DHA, it was reported that the actor died of a heart attack. 

The outlet said that he was found dead in a cabin at a marina by his manager Burak Ardahan who noted that he was inside for a long time.

Burak found him lying on the ground and called medical services where the actor's body was taken to a morgue for an autopsy. 

