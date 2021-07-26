Jennifer Lopez 'very happy' during romantic birthday getaway with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is beaming with joy during her romantic getaway with her man Ben Affleck.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee lived it up with the Argo star and celebrated her 52nd birthday at a nightclub in St. Tropez along with a small group of friends.

A source told People that the couple has been having a wonderful time together and in particular J Lo has been "very happy".

"They are having a beautiful trip," a source told the outlet.

"They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Meanwhile the couple officially confirmed their romance on the singer’s 52nd birthday.

The Hustlers star not only dropped some sizzling shots from her birthday celebrations on a yacht, but also left fans in a tizzy by finally going Instagram official with her beau.