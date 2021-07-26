 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the legal probabilities of Thomas Markle attaining visitation rights to see grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

The speculations and analysis were made by renowned celebrity lawyer Mark Gross during an interview with Us Weekly.

During his interview with the outlet, Mr. Gross shed light on Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights and admitted that, for the aforementioned case to win in a court of law, “substantial relationship between the grandparent and the children [and] it has to be in the best interest of the children to have a relationship with the grandparent.”

However, as it currently stands, there is “no relationship established between Mr. Markle and his grandchildren, there is no path that any court would give him for visitation.”

“Given Mr. Markle going on television and giving interviews with his intentions of seeking visitation, well that certainly isn’t in the best interest of the children either.”

Mr. Gross concluded by saying, “Any judge is going to look at that and have cause for concern. If he were my client, I would advise him to not give any interviews, period. It’s only self-serving.”

