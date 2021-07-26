Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts

Justin Timberlake has clarified talks about why he has not been responsive to singer Lance Bass’ texts.

In a video on Tik Tok Lance was seen digitally inserted in a background of people dancing in celebration.

The post included a message which read, "When JT finally responds to my text..."

While some fans were worried about possible increasing tensions between the two Justin was quick to shoot down any rift rumours.

It turns out, the 40-year-old simply has his hands full as a parent and reminded Lane that when he welcomes twins, via surrogate, with husband Michael Turchin, he too will have no time.

"Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro," Justin wrote, adding three laughing-with-tears emojis.

Lance took to his Instagram Story to share the comment and responded with, "Touché!"