 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie
Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie

Jameela Jamil recently took to social media and unveiled plans to star in an action packed version of She-Hulk alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Good Place actor announced the news on TikTok as part of her official debut on the platform.

She captioned the video with sneak peeks showcasing all of the intense training she is undergoing with music accompaniment from Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

The caption underneath her post read, "I can't believe I get to say this but…. Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids.”

Check it out below:


For those unversed, She-Hulk is a New York city lawyer-turned-Hulk-counterpart, as well as the cousin of the famous Bruce Banner (the original Hulk.)

There have currently been no additional details released regarding the superhero’s debut, except for casting which includes Tim Roth as Bruce Banner as well as Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry as Ginger Gonzaga.

More From Entertainment:

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach
Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts

Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts
Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet

Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet
Dwayne Johnson wraps up ‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere with heartfelt tribute

Dwayne Johnson wraps up ‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere with heartfelt tribute
Jennifer Lopez 'very happy' during romantic birthday getaway with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez 'very happy' during romantic birthday getaway with Ben Affleck
Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin get cozy during boat ride

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin get cozy during boat ride
Jimmy Fallon kicks off ‘This Olympics’ with parody song ft. The Roots

Jimmy Fallon kicks off ‘This Olympics’ with parody song ft. The Roots
Pink offers to pay Norwegian women’s handball team's 'sexist' dress code fine

Pink offers to pay Norwegian women’s handball team's 'sexist' dress code fine
Royals fear Prince Harry's book could shake up the monarchy

Royals fear Prince Harry's book could shake up the monarchy

Latest

view all