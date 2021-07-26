Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently got candid about the growing need to get fully vaccinated against covid-19, as well as its ‘compassionate’ origins.

The singer addressed the “compassionate thing to do” during her interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “It's so important to get vaccinated, even if you're young and healthy and not at risk.”

“Vaccines help everyone. Just because you're not particularly at risk doesn't mean that people close to you aren't. It's really the compassionate thing to do.”

This is not the first time Rodrigo addressed the issue, just earlier this month she referenced the growing number of cases and admitted, “It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”



