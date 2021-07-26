 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report

Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly increased the Queen’s concerns by going rogue following their four-book deal.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Richard Fitzwilliams in an interview with The Sun Online.

There he was quoted saying, “Its mere existence is a form of a lever to potentially use against the royal family in whatever is to come.”

“This book has the potential to be dynamite. But the thing is, what do the Sussexes really want from the royal family next? What do they want them to do? They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible.”

Mr. Fitzwilliams also explained that Prince Harry’s decision to “time his book’s release during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year” is utterly ‘deplorable’.

“It will hang over all events. Nothing should detract from what is happening during the commemoration of the monarch's service. To do this now, to do anything that is controversial during the Jubilee, is just extraordinary.”


