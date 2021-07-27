Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

Kanye West's new album ‘DONDA’ will now be released on August 6 after being expected to land last Friday (July 23), according to reports.

Media personality Justin Laboy and West collaborator Malik Yusef, both of whom attended the ‘DONDA’ listening party last week, previously tweeted the August 6 release date.

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the 42,000-person event saw West air tracks featuring Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke, among others.



Kanye West has reportedly set up camp at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish work on the new album. TMZ reports the rapper has constructed a studio space and living quarters, and has even brought in a private chef to prepare his meals.

