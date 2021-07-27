 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

Kanye West's new album ‘DONDA’ will now be released on August 6 after being expected to land last Friday (July 23), according to reports. 

Media personality Justin Laboy and West collaborator Malik Yusef, both of whom attended the ‘DONDA’ listening party last week, previously tweeted the August 6 release date.

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the 42,000-person event saw West air tracks featuring Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke, among others.

Kanye West has reportedly set up camp at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish work on the new album. TMZ reports the rapper has constructed a studio space and living quarters, and has even brought in a private chef to prepare his meals.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco
Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies

Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies
Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK

Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK
Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering

Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering
Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir

Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report
Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report

Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report
Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call

Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call
Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report

Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report
Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Latest

view all