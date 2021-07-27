 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran says he wanted to quit music after becoming a dad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran says he wanted to quit music after becoming a dad

Ed Sheeran revealed he had made his mind to quit music after becoming a dad to focus on raising his daughter, who he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn 29.

The 30-year-old singer, who has sold over 150million records, said after his little girl was born he thought: 'I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.'

Later, the renowned singer changed his mind and decided it was for the best for him and his family that he continue entertaining the audience with her music.

Speaking to SiriusXM, the Bad Habits hit-maker said: 'In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I'm a parent. And then I was like, 'That's it, this is me, I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.''

However, after taking some time away from the music, he realised it was 'more important' for Lyra to grow up knowing her parents 'love working hard'.

Ed Sheeran continued: 'I think it's more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic... and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed.'

More From Entertainment:

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3
Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC
Venice Film Festival to take place next month with 28 movies vying for top prize

Venice Film Festival to take place next month with 28 movies vying for top prize
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco
Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies

Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies
Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK

Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK
Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering

Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering
Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir

Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir

Latest

view all