Ed Sheeran says he wanted to quit music after becoming a dad

Ed Sheeran revealed he had made his mind to quit music after becoming a dad to focus on raising his daughter, who he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn 29.

The 30-year-old singer, who has sold over 150million records, said after his little girl was born he thought: 'I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.'

Later, the renowned singer changed his mind and decided it was for the best for him and his family that he continue entertaining the audience with her music.



Speaking to SiriusXM, the Bad Habits hit-maker said: 'In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I'm a parent. And then I was like, 'That's it, this is me, I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.''

However, after taking some time away from the music, he realised it was 'more important' for Lyra to grow up knowing her parents 'love working hard'.

Ed Sheeran continued: 'I think it's more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic... and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed.'