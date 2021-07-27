 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

New biography to detail Meghan, Harry's heartbreak over Prince Philip's demise

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

The paperback edition of the book will be available by August 31, which marks Princess Diana's 24th anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reaction to the tragic death of their grandfather, Prince Philip, will be included in the new epilogue of Finding Freedom, the book’s publisher announced on Monday.

As per authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the paperback edition of the book will be available by August 31, which marks the 24th anniversary of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

“In the new epilogue, Scobie and Durand share behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking interview with Oprah [Winfrey], details behind the couple’s move to California, the various philanthropic and business endeavors the Sussexes have been involved with since their move and what’s to come with Archewell Productions,” HarperCollins said in a press release.

The new epilogue will also explore Markle’s “emotional healing journey from losing a child” to the birth of her and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, to the “continuous challenges the couple faces regarding privacy and the British press.”

More From Entertainment:

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote
Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend
Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'

Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'
Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet

Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet
Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'

Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'
Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest
Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit
Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding

Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding
Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Latest

view all