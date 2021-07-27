New biography to detail Meghan, Harry's heartbreak over Prince Philip's demise

The paperback edition of the book will be available by August 31, which marks Princess Diana's 24th anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reaction to the tragic death of their grandfather, Prince Philip, will be included in the new epilogue of Finding Freedom, the book’s publisher announced on Monday.



As per authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the paperback edition of the book will be available by August 31, which marks the 24th anniversary of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

“In the new epilogue, Scobie and Durand share behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking interview with Oprah [Winfrey], details behind the couple’s move to California, the various philanthropic and business endeavors the Sussexes have been involved with since their move and what’s to come with Archewell Productions,” HarperCollins said in a press release.

The new epilogue will also explore Markle’s “emotional healing journey from losing a child” to the birth of her and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, to the “continuous challenges the couple faces regarding privacy and the British press.”