Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Shakira's kids not allowed to groove to her music: This is why

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

The singer admitted her kids are not the ones to have an opinion about her songs at all

Shakira's kids, Milan and Sasha, are not allowed to listen to their mother's music at home. 

The Columbian singer admitted her kids are not the ones to have an opinion about her songs at all. 

"I don’t make them listen to my music," Shakira told Entertainment Tonight. "I try to avoid playing my own music in my house, in my own environment."

"I try to give them as much normalcy as I can," continued the pop icon, who has been in a relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué since 2011.

"I can’t deny they can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person, as well as their dad. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people," Shakira added.

Regarding Piqué, the singer said he isn't much of a help when it comes to critiquing her songs.

"He doesn’t understand videos very well," added the singer. "He’s like, 'OK, what are videos for? I don’t understand! It has nothing to do with the song!' I’m like, 'OK, you know what, let’s not discuss this right now!'"

