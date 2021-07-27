 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William to 'come out as the worst' in Harry's bombshell memoir

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

'It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future,' said royal expert Ingrid Seward 

Prince Harry is all set to paint his brother Prince William in a bad light in his memoir.

This will probably tarnish the image of the royal, as revealed by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

"William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future.

“It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future," she added.

"Of course, everyone forgets poor old Prince Charles, who has remained very very quiet about all of this.

"It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn’t been a great father - which is more or less some of the things he has already said," Seward concluded. 

