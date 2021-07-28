Ariana Grande joins fellow coaches in The Voice Campout promo

American singer Ariana Grande looked perfectly at ease in the first promo for Season 21 of the upcoming singing competition The Voice.



The new season of The Voice will premiere on September 20, Monday.

The 28-year-old singer debuted in The Voice Campout to join fellow coaches American singer Blake Shelton, John Legend and singer-actress Kelly Clarkson, sitting around a campfire.

Ariana Grande shared a glimpse of the camping on her social media. The video shows her descend from the stars as she is seen seated on a cutout crescent.



When she joins her fellows, she is told that tradition has it the newcomer has to sing others a song. With a little hesitation, she belts out Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” from the 1978 classic Grease.

In The Voice, Ariana Grande succeeds Nick Jonas.



Previous coaches at the music show include Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson.

“Surprise! I am beyond thrilled, honored [and] excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton next season — Season 21 of The Voice,” Grande had said in a tweet in March. “Nick Jonas, we will miss you!”

Check out the promo of The Voice here:



