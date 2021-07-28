Dwayne Johnson break silence on rumours surrounding his WWE return

Dwayne Johnson spoke with ET’s Matt Cohen, along with his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt

American wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has addressed reports surrounding his return to the wrestling ring.

The 49-year-old former professional wrestler spoke with ET’s Matt Cohen, along with his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt.

Asked about his potential WWE return, Johnson said: "There's nothing.”

Blunt then joined the conversation and quipped: "It's gonna be me and him."

"Yeah, it's gonna be a tag team," Johnson responded.

"Gonna be me and him, and there's gonna be a big fight," joked Blunt.

WWE champ John Cena had earlier spoke about The Rock’s return, telling ET’s Ash Crossan: "Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him.”

"There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it's own global entertainment phenomenon, that's great for WWE and it is great for The Rock,” he said.

Earlier, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast claimed that the wrestler-turned-actor is planning to return for this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.