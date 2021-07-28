 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry could bad-mouth step-mom Camilla in explosive memoir: source

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Prince Harry has sparked a number of fears for the British royal family with news of his memoir out in the open.

According to the latest report by the Daily Mail on the entire debacle, the royal family fears the Duke of Sussex might drag his step-mother Camilla Parker Bowles in his explosive memoir.

"Let's be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall," said a source to the tabloid.

"If he documents their fraught relationship in the book, it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen,” they went on to say.

A second source told the portal that Prince Charles “did not know anything” about the upcoming book, which contradicts a statement by Harry’s rep who told ET that the young prince "recently had a private conversation with his family about the book.” 

