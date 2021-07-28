 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Alabama Barker calls Kourtney 'step-mom' amid romance with her dad

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Alabama has always had good things to say about her dad's connection with Kourtney

Alabama Barker lovingly called Kourtney Kardashian 'step-mom' in an Instagram Live session.

The teenage daughter of Travis Barker welcomed the reality TV star in her family. 

During a recent Instagram Live session, Alabama was playing a game of Never Have I Ever when she was asked about her dad’s relationship with Kourtney.

To this, Alabama responded by referring to Kourtney as “my stepmom."

Alabama has always had good things to say about her dad's connection with the Poosh founder.

She recently even shared a video of Barker and Kardashian performing "Heart and Soul" on the piano earlier this month.

