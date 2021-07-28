Britney Spears highlights life changes with impromptu paining session

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and shared a social media post highlighting her feeling of anguish and stress via a painting session.

The singer shared a video of her painting session for ‘stress relief’ over on Instagram.

She donned a large white T-shirt, white shorts, a metallic necklace, as well as blue sneakers.

The singer included an emotional caption to go along with the upload and even detailed the real meaning behind her impromptu painting session.

Her caption read, “As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint !!!”

“I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!”

She also added, “This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors !!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere !!!”

