Ruby Rose touches on ‘serious’ hospital visit after surgical complications

Ruby Rose recently took to social media and highlighted the reason behind her emergency hospital visit.

The actor got candid about it all in an Instagram Stories video and was quoted saying, “I did have a procedure, and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine, and the surgery went well. But then yesterday, I had a few complications, and I had to go to the emergency room.”

“By the time I thought, 'OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,' we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone.”

She went onto explain, “They'd been rejecting people all night. And my case was quite serious—we stuck it out for a little bit longer, and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff.”