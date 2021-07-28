 
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's relationship 'doomed from the start': report

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s relationship ‘doomed from the start’: report

Experts believe ‘cracks’ in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship started appearing early on.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Emily Andrews during an appearance on the new Channel 5 program titled Meghan at 40.

There she was quoted saying “Here were two women, both outsiders, marrying into the Royal Family, living on the same complex at Kensington Palace – of course they’d be besties.”

“And actually, that’s what Meghan felt. She confided in a number of her friends that she hoped Kate would help her adjust to royal life, but the cracks started to show pretty early on.”

She also went on to admit, “Behind the scenes, Meghan was feeling a bit rebuffed. I’m not sure whether Kate ever realised.”

“William had said to Harry before they got engaged: ‘No need to rush this. You’ve got all the time in the world. You don’t know her that well,’ and I think that set the seeds.”

