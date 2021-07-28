BTS’ Jin weighs in on developing a good ‘work-life balance

BTS’ Jin recently got candid about the importance of having a good work-life balance, as well as developing good self-care habits for an intentional life style.

The singer got candid about the need and importance of a daily routine and self-care ahead of the 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo performance with Interviewer Myungseok Kang.

There he was quoted saying, “You could say that I cleared my mind, or that I worked through some things. I’m pretty sure I am doing better than then. I’m keeping a pretty regular routine now that I’m getting accustomed to commuting life, even though my schedule is sometimes a bit erratic.”

“When I had to keep working without a single day off, I was sometimes really tired because I had things of my own to do after work before going to bed, but now after cycling through this routine for a while I’m a little healthier and I’m getting a little more sleep, too.”

Jin concluded his thoughts by explaining, “I thought that sort of exercise was right for me, but if this doesn’t resolve anything, I’ll try something else, and then something else. If I’m having a hard time, I can ask the label for some time off to do something else. I feel like just being able to do that, even, is a little bit helpful itself.”