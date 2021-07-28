 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jin weighs in on developing a good ‘work-life balance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

BTS’ Jin weighs in on developing a good ‘work-life balance
BTS’ Jin weighs in on developing a good ‘work-life balance

BTS’ Jin recently got candid about the importance of having a good work-life balance, as well as developing good self-care habits for an intentional life style.

The singer got candid about the need and importance of a daily routine and self-care ahead of the 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo performance with Interviewer Myungseok Kang.

There he was quoted saying, “You could say that I cleared my mind, or that I worked through some things. I’m pretty sure I am doing better than then. I’m keeping a pretty regular routine now that I’m getting accustomed to commuting life, even though my schedule is sometimes a bit erratic.”

“When I had to keep working without a single day off, I was sometimes really tired because I had things of my own to do after work before going to bed, but now after cycling through this routine for a while I’m a little healthier and I’m getting a little more sleep, too.”

Jin concluded his thoughts by explaining, “I thought that sort of exercise was right for me, but if this doesn’t resolve anything, I’ll try something else, and then something else. If I’m having a hard time, I can ask the label for some time off to do something else. I feel like just being able to do that, even, is a little bit helpful itself.”

More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' Bjorn turns singer, previews first song

'Vikings' Bjorn turns singer, previews first song
Prince Harry’s friends threaten him with ‘ultimate mutiny’

Prince Harry’s friends threaten him with ‘ultimate mutiny’
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s relationship ‘doomed from the start’: report

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s relationship ‘doomed from the start’: report
Britney Spears ‘pushed silently’ to end the conservatorship ‘for years’: report

Britney Spears ‘pushed silently’ to end the conservatorship ‘for years’: report
Ellen DeGeneres giving staffers a ‘slightly different environment’ on set

Ellen DeGeneres giving staffers a ‘slightly different environment’ on set
Miley Cyrus addresses personal perfume philosophy: ‘Never forget yourself’

Miley Cyrus addresses personal perfume philosophy: ‘Never forget yourself’
Mandy Moore touches on feeling maternally ‘inadequate’

Mandy Moore touches on feeling maternally ‘inadequate’

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne blasts Jamie Spears’ microscopic control

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne blasts Jamie Spears’ microscopic control
Lucy Liu dishes over altercation with Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set

Lucy Liu dishes over altercation with Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set
Caitlyn Jenner addresses Olympics journey in a Netflix trailer for ‘Untold’

Caitlyn Jenner addresses Olympics journey in a Netflix trailer for ‘Untold’
Adele, Rich Paul 'not super serious' in romance

Adele, Rich Paul 'not super serious' in romance

Ruby Rose touches on ‘serious’ hospital visit after surgical complications

Ruby Rose touches on ‘serious’ hospital visit after surgical complications

Latest

view all