entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

‘The Prince’ will be dropping its first 12 episodes on Thursday, bringing to light the inner workings of the Palace

The release of the highly-anticipated satirical animated comedy The Prince, encircling the lives of the British royal family, finally has a release in sight.

The HBO Max original will be dropping its first 12 episodes on Thursday, bringing to light the inner workings of the Palace through the character of the young Prince George—third in line to the throne.

George, 8, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be voiced by creator of the show, Gary Janetti, 55.

Others stars will also be joining him in voicing the characters of the royal fold, including Orlando Bloom, who plays Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

Other celebrities who will guest star on the show, include Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski and Kelly Ripa. 

