Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years

Highly popular British talent show The X Factor has run the end of its course as it is confirmed that the show is now cancelled after being aired for 17 years.

ITV revealed that it decided to pull the plug after the long-running show’s creator Simon Cowell decided to not continue.

Having first aired in 2004, it went through multiple guises in a bid to stay relevant however viewing figures took a hit as rival programmes fared comparatively better.

"There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage," an ITV spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier a show insider told The Sun that Simon did not want to continue with the show as it had stagnated.

"Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale," the source was quoted as saying.

"Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call – not ITV's – whether or not he drops it.

"Clearly, the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke – especially in contrast to the show in its pomp. It is still on the back burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023, with auditions next summer, but a lot will ride on his new format Walk the Line."