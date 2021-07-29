 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years

Highly popular British talent show The X Factor has run the end of its course as it is confirmed that the show is now cancelled after being aired for 17 years.

ITV revealed that it decided to pull the plug after the long-running show’s creator Simon Cowell decided to not continue.

Having first aired in 2004, it went through multiple guises in a bid to stay relevant however viewing figures took a hit as rival programmes fared comparatively better.

"There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage," an ITV spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier a show insider told The Sun that Simon did not want to continue with the show as it had stagnated.

"Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale," the source was quoted as saying.

"Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call – not ITV's – whether or not he drops it.

"Clearly, the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke – especially in contrast to the show in its pomp. It is still on the back burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023, with auditions next summer, but a lot will ride on his new format Walk the Line."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy
Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science
Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George
Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop
'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir

'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir
Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV
Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order

Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order
Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'

Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'
Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Latest

view all