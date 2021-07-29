 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Meghan Markle is reportedly the only one making decisions in California life, leaving Prince Harry to play catch up.

The claim has been brought forward royal expert Tom Quinn during a chat in the Channel 5 documentary, Meghan at 50: The Climb to Power.

There he was quoted saying, “Mrs Simpson was a strong, dominant woman who gave Edward VIII everything his mother hadn't given him, he was vulnerable just as Harry is vulnerable.”

“If a man who is not very decisive meets a very decisive woman or the other way around they often get on very well because one makes the decisions and the other one goes along with it.”

“Meghan and Harry work because Harry is quite a vulnerable person who only lived in this gilded cage, he's not very worldly. Meghan makes things happen, Meghan makes the decisions. Even Harry said famously, 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets' that says it all.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Canadian reluctance to foot security bill

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Canadian reluctance to foot security bill
Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira
Shakira accused of evading £13,000,000 in taxes in Spain

Shakira accused of evading £13,000,000 in taxes in Spain
Bob Odenkirk’s son details mystery incident on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Bob Odenkirk’s son details mystery incident on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
Ed Sheeran reveals intention to ‘quit’ music after daughter Lyra’s birth

Ed Sheeran reveals intention to ‘quit’ music after daughter Lyra’s birth
Billie Eilish weighs in on possibly ‘disappointing’ fans: ‘It’s destructive’

Billie Eilish weighs in on possibly ‘disappointing’ fans: ‘It’s destructive’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy
Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science
Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

Latest

view all