Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic

Friday Jul 30 2021
Alex Rodriguez - who turned 46 on Tuesday (July 27) - seemingly gave a hidden message to someone as he showed off his fit physique, sharing a shirtless picture of him cooling off on a yacht.

The former baseball pro also posted a suited up snap, in which he looks sharp. Lopez's ex-beau has been working on his fitness for a longtime. 

In the first picture he shared, the father of two is shirtless under a shower head with his abs on prominent display. 

In the second one, Rodriguez gives his best model pose while wearing a navy blue suit, brown boots and sunglasses.

"1 or 2? # which suits you," he wrote a cryptic caption.

On his other Instagram photo of the trip, he captioned; "I'm feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all! #46 #AgeIsJustANumber."

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Rodriguez celebrated his big day with a lavish getaway to St. Tropez with family and friends. Interestingly his ex  Jennifer Lopez also celebrated her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez and was also spotted having a great time on a yacht with her rekindled flame, 48-year-old Ben Affleck last week 

