Friday Jul 30 2021
Prince Harry may return to UK for work

Prince Harry, who moved to US with wife Meghan Markle after stepping back as a working royal last year, does not seem to say goodbye to UK as he has found a new reason to return to London.

The Duke of Sussex has recently joined a coaching and mental health company BetterUp as a chief impact officer. The company is set to expend its operations to the UK.

"Demand is pulling us into these markets," chief executive Alexi Robichaux told the 'Times of London'.

Prince Harry has "provided some helpful insights and tips" regarding company's UK expansion, According to the paper.

The Queen's grandson previously revealed that he has been using the company's resources for a couple of months. 

Meghan Markle's sweetheart Prince Harry returned to the UK in May for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral and this summer to unveil a statue dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying loving life in Montecito with their two children and working on projects they have signed with streaming giants and other firms.

