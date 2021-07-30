 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Web Desk

'Queen Elizabeth wants to have a much more normal summer break'

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Queen Elizabeth wants to have a much more normal summer break

Queen Elizabeth recently started her first summer holiday at Balomoral without her husband Prince Philip who died in April at the age of 99.

According to royal correspondent, the Queen wants to have a much more normal summer break at Balmoral than last year.

"It depends on what happens with Covid," he said, adding ""That means Boris and Carrie Johnson, and perhaps a PM or governor general from a Commonwealth country, are in line for an invitation as well as family."

Members of the British royal family stay in Balmoral Castle,  the Scottish holiday home to the Royal Family, is a large estate house in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

The castle is near the village of Crathie, 9 miles west of Ballater and 50 miles west of Aberdeen.

