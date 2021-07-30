Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’

Lyricist and songwriter Blake Shelton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his love for wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton got candid during his interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, the singer was quoted saying, “As soon as I knew that [we were writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that's the opposite of what she would have expected me to do.”



“I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and something she's always on my case about it.”

“And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it, 'cause I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.' You know?”

In the end Wiseman helped Shelton write a song that would be “specific to Gwen” and also something he “wouldn’t be embarrassed about.”

“She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of.”