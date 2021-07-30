 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’
Blake Shelton touches on special wedding song: ‘I’m so proud she’s mine’

Lyricist and songwriter Blake Shelton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his love for wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton got candid during his interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, the singer was quoted saying, “As soon as I knew that [we were writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that's the opposite of what she would have expected me to do.”

“I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and something she's always on my case about it.”

“And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it, 'cause I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.' You know?”

In the end Wiseman helped Shelton write a song that would be “specific to Gwen” and also something he “wouldn’t be embarrassed about.”

“She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned US move ‘for years’: report
Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix

Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground to not have sequel on Netflix
Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo

Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo
Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson unveils rare fight scene from ‘Jungle Cruise’
Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Olivia Munn shares ‘game plan’ to beat depressive thoughts, suicidal ideations

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’

Kristen Bell dubs daughter’s ‘Delta variant’ name struggle a ‘big bummer’
Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’

Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’
Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright

Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship
Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move

Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move
Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women

Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women
Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Latest

view all